Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 13.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.49% to Rs 1018.51 crore

Net profit of Jio Financial Services declined 13.88% to Rs 272.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.49% to Rs 1018.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 493.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.21% to Rs 1560.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1612.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.97% to Rs 3513.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2042.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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