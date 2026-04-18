Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 13.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 106.49% to Rs 1018.51 croreNet profit of Jio Financial Services declined 13.88% to Rs 272.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.49% to Rs 1018.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 493.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.21% to Rs 1560.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1612.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.97% to Rs 3513.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2042.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1018.51493.24 106 3513.262042.91 72 OPM %59.3668.52 -65.6075.79 - PBDT346.54401.57 -14 1912.531969.43 -3 PBT338.53395.81 -14 1883.091946.91 -3 NP272.22316.11 -14 1560.901612.59 -3
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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST