Jio Financial Services drops after Q4 PAT slumps 14% YoY to Rs 272 cr

Jio Financial Services fell 1.80% after the company reported 13.88% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.22 crore despite 106.49% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1018.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax fell 14.47% YoY to Rs 338.53 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

The companys consolidated pre-provision operating profit(PPOP) stood at Rs 327 crore in Q4 FY26. PPOP was impacted by the consolidation of JPBLs financials on a line-by-line basis as a 100% subsidiary with effect from 18 June 2025, continued investments in scaling growth companies and incubating businesses in nascent stages and geopolitics-led volatility impacted treasury income on a higher capital base.

NBFCs Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 25,711 crore in Q4 FY26, up 156% YoY.

Under Jio Payments Bank, total income increased stood at Rs 87 crore, up 11x YoY. Total deposits jumped 84% to Rs 544 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 295 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, Jio Payment Solutions reported total payment value of Rs 15,000 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 6,000 crore in Q4 FY25. Gross fee and commission income soared 378% from 18 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 84 crore in Q4 FY26.

In Jio Credit segment, net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 202 crore for the quarter, up 149.38% YoY

On an annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 3.21% to Rs 1,560.90 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 1,612.59 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 71.97% YoY to Rs 3,513.26 crore in FY26.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for financial year ended 31st March 2026.

Further, the board accepted the request of Abhishek Haridas Pathak to step down from the position of group chief financial officer (CFO) effective from 20 April 2026.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank. Q4 FY26 results, net profit decline, revenue growth, AUM growth, Jio Payments Bank, Jio Credit, dividend announcement, CFO resignation, Reliance Group