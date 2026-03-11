Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services gains on bullish brokerage call

Jio Financial Services gains on bullish brokerage call

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Jio Financial Services advanced 1.84% to Rs 240.45 after the domestic broker intiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" call, and set a target price of Rs 320 per share.

The brokerage noted that Jio Financial Services is being architected as India's next-gen financial services platform aimed to operated across lending, payments, asset management, wealth management and insurance manufacturing and broking, and other digital financial services. It said Jio Financial Services leverages the ecosystem synergies, data, distribution and discipline for scalable finance.

It also said Jio Financial's core investment thesis centres on its ecosystem-led operating advantage, leveraging Jio's subscriber base of over 500 million and the extensive retail footprint of the Reliance Group. It said that unlike traditional NBFCs that face high customer acquisition costs, Jio Fin benefits from a lower-cost entry into the daily digital lives of nearly half of India's population.

 

The brokerage added that while its near-term profitability remains subdued because of the incubation phase of multiple businesses, the groundwork has been laid across technology, partnerships, and distribution positions for the company for scalable growth over the medium to long-term.

The broker has projected Jio Financial Services' consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48% over financial year 2026-2028.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The company reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EMS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

EMS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cupid declines on profit selling after recent rally

Cupid declines on profit selling after recent rally

Electrosteel Castings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Electrosteel Castings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cabinet's approves additional Rs 1.51 lakh crore for completion of Jal Jeevan Mission

Cabinet's approves additional Rs 1.51 lakh crore for completion of Jal Jeevan Mission

RBI issues Amendment Directions on Counterparty Credit Risk - Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure

RBI issues Amendment Directions on Counterparty Credit Risk - Add-on factors for computation of Potential Future Exposure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks in Focus TodayStocks to Watch TodaySAIL Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market CrashLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance