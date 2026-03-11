Jio Financial Services gains on bullish brokerage call

Jio Financial Services advanced 1.84% to Rs 240.45 after the domestic broker intiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" call, and set a target price of Rs 320 per share.

The brokerage noted that Jio Financial Services is being architected as India's next-gen financial services platform aimed to operated across lending, payments, asset management, wealth management and insurance manufacturing and broking, and other digital financial services. It said Jio Financial Services leverages the ecosystem synergies, data, distribution and discipline for scalable finance.

It also said Jio Financial's core investment thesis centres on its ecosystem-led operating advantage, leveraging Jio's subscriber base of over 500 million and the extensive retail footprint of the Reliance Group. It said that unlike traditional NBFCs that face high customer acquisition costs, Jio Fin benefits from a lower-cost entry into the daily digital lives of nearly half of India's population.

The brokerage added that while its near-term profitability remains subdued because of the incubation phase of multiple businesses, the groundwork has been laid across technology, partnerships, and distribution positions for the company for scalable growth over the medium to long-term.

The broker has projected Jio Financial Services' consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48% over financial year 2026-2028.

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank.

The company reported 8.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.98 crore despite a 105.5% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 900.90 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

