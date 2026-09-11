Jio Financial Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 226.9, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% slide in NIFTY and a 3.98% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 226.9, down 1.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23328.5. The Sensex is at 74474.44, down 0.57%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has lost around 11.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25520.3, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 117.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 122.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 227.89, down 1.08% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd tumbled 27.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% slide in NIFTY and a 3.98% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 214.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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