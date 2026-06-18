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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.28%, up for five straight sessions

Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.28%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 243.67, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.23% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 0.85% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Jio Financial Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 243.67, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Jio Financial Services Ltd has added around 4.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26404.95, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 244.05, down 0.02% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 14.23% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% fall in NIFTY and a 0.85% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 235.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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