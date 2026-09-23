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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 231.9, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.4% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% slide in NIFTY and a 3.1% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

Jio Financial Services Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.9, up 0.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23448.85. The Sensex is at 74923.95, up 0.53%. Jio Financial Services Ltd has slipped around 4.17% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25417.95, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 232.57, up 0.82% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 24.4% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% slide in NIFTY and a 3.1% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 212.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST