Jio Financial Services rises on signing pact with Allianz to form insurance JV

Jio Financial Services advanced 2.43% to Rs 244.20 after the company said that it has entered into a binding agreement with Allianz Group (Allianz) to form a 50:50 primary insurance joint venture (JV).

The JV, covering the general insurance and health insurance segments, would serve the rapidly expanding Indian insurance sector.

The partnership combines two financial services firms to offer protection products tailored to Indian individuals and businesses. Customers benefit from JFSLs digital reach and local market knowledge along with Allianzs insurance products and expertise.

The JV will launch operations upon receipt of the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals. JFSL and Allianz are also working towards a separate binding agreement for life insurance business in India.

Mukesh D. Ambani said: "I am proud to partner with Allianz, one of the world's most respected insurance groups, across the insurance value chain as our exclusive insurance partner.

I believe that the combination of Jio's unmatched digital consumer reach and Allianz's deep global insurance expertise is uniquely powerful."

Jio Financial Services is a Core Investment Company (CIC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India. JFSL is a new-age institution, which operates a full-stack financial services business through customer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service, and Jio Payments Bank. Q4 FY26 results, net profit decline, revenue growth, AUM growth, Jio Payments Bank, Jio Credit, dividend announcement, CFO resignation, Reliance Group.

The company reported 13.88% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 272.22 crore despite 106.49% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1018.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.