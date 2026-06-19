Jio Platform board approves filing of DRHP for IPO
At meeting held on 19 June 2026The Board of Directors of Jio Platforms (JPL), a material subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has today, i.e., 19 June 2026, approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE and National Stock Exchange of India in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer by way of a fresh issue of up to 27,00,00,000 (twenty seven crore) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price to be determined through the book building process in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (I0PO).
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 7:51 PM IST