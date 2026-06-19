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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Platform board approves filing of DRHP for IPO

Jio Platform board approves filing of DRHP for IPO

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 June 2026

The Board of Directors of Jio Platforms (JPL), a material subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has today, i.e., 19 June 2026, approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE and National Stock Exchange of India in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer by way of a fresh issue of up to 27,00,00,000 (twenty seven crore) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price to be determined through the book building process in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (I0PO).

 

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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