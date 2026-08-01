JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit declines 11.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.27% to Rs 84.33 crore

Net profit of JK Agri Genetics declined 11.48% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.27% to Rs 84.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.84.3391.9318.0019.3715.9318.9015.3017.7210.8712.28

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