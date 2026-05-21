JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 29.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 1901.53 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 29.39% to Rs 124.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 1901.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1897.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.85% to Rs 412.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 276.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 6762.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6192.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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