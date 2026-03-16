Monday, March 16, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Lakshmi Cement emerges preferred bidder for New Umrangso limestone block in Assam

JK Lakshmi Cement emerges preferred bidder for New Umrangso limestone block in Assam

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

JK Lakshmi Cement announced that it has participated in the e-auction conducted by the Government of Assam and has been declared the 'Preferred Bidder' for the mining lease of the New Umrangso Limestone Block in Assam.

The limestone block spans an area of 200 hectares, the company said.

The official announcement was made on 13 March 2026 on the BSE after market hours.

JK Lakshmi Cement is a cement manufacturer with a presence in Northern, Western, and Eastern India's cement markets.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 24% to Rs 56.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 74.93 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Net sales rose 6.1% YoY to Rs 1,588.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

 

The counter declined 2.60% to Rs 583 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aster Dm Healthcare drops as nurses' strike disrupt hospital operations

Aster Dm Healthcare drops as nurses' strike disrupt hospital operations

Britannia Industries appoints Rakshit Hargave as CEO & MD

Britannia Industries appoints Rakshit Hargave as CEO & MD

Volumes spurt at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Dollar index hovers around 100 mark

Dollar index hovers around 100 mark

IDBI Bank tumbles amid reports strategic stake sale may be scrapped

IDBI Bank tumbles amid reports strategic stake sale may be scrapped

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListSpotify Taste Profile FeatureGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionWest Asia War Day 16 UpdatesLPG Crisis