JK Lakshmi Cement emerges preferred bidder for New Umrangso limestone block in Assam

JK Lakshmi Cement announced that it has participated in the e-auction conducted by the Government of Assam and has been declared the 'Preferred Bidder' for the mining lease of the New Umrangso Limestone Block in Assam.

The limestone block spans an area of 200 hectares, the company said.

The official announcement was made on 13 March 2026 on the BSE after market hours.

JK Lakshmi Cement is a cement manufacturer with a presence in Northern, Western, and Eastern India's cement markets.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 24% to Rs 56.92 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 74.93 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Net sales rose 6.1% YoY to Rs 1,588.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter declined 2.60% to Rs 583 on the BSE.

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