JK Lakshmi gains as Q4 PAT jumps 46% YoY Rs 142 crore

JK Lakshmi Cement added 2.40% to Rs 813.60 after the cement maker reported 46.27% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 142.35 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 97.32 crore in same quarter last year.

The company said that it had achieved capacity utilization of 89% in the quarter under review.

PBIDT stood at Rs 293.44 crore in March 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 41.83% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 223.32 crore, up by 62.69% from Rs 137.27 crore in Q4 FY23.

On a full year basis, the company reported a 28.28% increase in standalone net profit of Rs 424.32 crore on 4.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,319.77 crore in FY24 over FY23.

The company stated that it is in the process of expanding its cement grinding capacity at its Surat grinding unit from 1.35 million tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes. The project is likely to cost Rs 225 crore to be funded through term loans from bank of Rs 150 crore & balance through internal accruals.

Further, the firm is expanding the clinker capacity at its integrated cement plant at Durg in Chhattisgarh by putting up an additional clinker line of 2.3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) & four cement grinding units aggregating to 4.6 mtpa at Durg in Chhattisgarh and also three split location cement grinding units with aggregate cement grinding capacity of 3.4 mtpa at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Madhubani in Bihar & Patratu in Jharkhaad. The project is likely to cost Rs 2500 crore & is proposed to be funded through term loans from banks of Rs 1,750 crore & balance through internal accruals.

Lastly, the cement manufacturer is also putting up a Railway Siding at its Durg Cement Plant at a Cost ofRs. 325 Crores to be funded through a Debt ofRs. 225 Crores & Balance from Internal Accruals.

Vinita Singhania, vice chairman & managing director (VC&MD) said, The profitability of the company improved on account of higher volume, better product & sales mix and reduction in fuel cost.

JK Lakshmi Cement is a cement manufacturer with a presence in Northern, Western and Eastern India's cement markets.

Revenue from operations fell by 4.69% YoY to Rs 1,647.78 crore in the fourth quarter. Sales volume for the period under review was 25.51 lakh tones, down 4.28% YoY.