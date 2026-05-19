JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 35.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 1965.95 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 35.76% to Rs 91.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 1965.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1677.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.97% to Rs 265.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 408.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 7076.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6662.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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