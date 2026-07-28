Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 64.46% in the June 2026 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit rises 64.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 1887.17 crore

Net profit of JK Paper rose 64.46% to Rs 130.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 1887.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1661.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1887.171661.04 14 OPM %15.3515.03 -PBDT281.09205.38 37 PBT182.28116.37 57 NP130.1279.12 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 97.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 97.21% in the June 2026 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 61.33% in the June 2026 quarter

CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 61.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.31% in the June 2026 quarter

IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.45% in the June 2026 quarter

IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 28.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 28.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookWho is Rishianta SinghHUL Q1 PreviewQ1 Results TodayL&T Q1 PreviewAsian Paints Q1 PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance