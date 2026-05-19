JK Paper standalone net profit rises 11.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 1807.00 croreNet profit of JK Paper rose 11.60% to Rs 82.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 1807.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1652.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.84% to Rs 241.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 6631.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6609.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1807.001652.49 9 6631.706609.44 0 OPM %12.5312.03 -11.6812.43 - PBDT185.54171.60 8 636.40759.29 -16 PBT108.8295.94 13 334.01464.67 -28 NP82.5673.98 12 241.02369.89 -35
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST