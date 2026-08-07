JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 3946.24 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries declined 73.06% to Rs 44.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 3946.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3868.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3946.243868.946.5410.39168.56309.0742.91195.4944.04163.46

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