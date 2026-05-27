JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 4223.44 croreNet profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 83.42% to Rs 177.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 4223.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3758.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.34% to Rs 776.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 16326.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14692.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4223.443758.60 12 16326.6514692.92 11 OPM %12.729.66 -12.4410.88 - PBDT445.91263.65 69 1660.531201.54 38 PBT323.18146.71 120 1188.33745.05 59 NP177.9997.04 83 776.09509.43 52
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST