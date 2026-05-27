JK Tyre spurts after Q4 Profit surges 80% to Rs 178 cr

JK Tyre & Industries climbed 5.38% to Rs 415.30 after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The tyre maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 177.99 crore in Q4 FY26, marking an 80.18% jump from Rs 98.78 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 12.36% YoY to Rs 4,223.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax surged 120.28% to Rs 323.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 146.71 crore a year earlier. The company, however, reported an exceptional loss of Rs 46.67 crore during the period.

The companys EBITDA rose 42% year-on-year to Rs 546 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher sales volumes, an improved product mix, and continued cost optimisation measures.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Raghupati Singhania said FY26 was a landmark year for the company, with record volumes across segments, highest-ever annual consolidated revenue of Rs 16,384 crore, and EBITDA of Rs 2,089 crore, reflecting a 25% increase over the previous year.

He added that the company achieved healthy double-digit revenue growth driven by strong demand, aided by GST and personal tax reforms, lower interest rates, improved economic activity, and festive season demand.

further he stated that JK Tyre has strengthened its growth foundation through capacity expansion and a greater focus on value-added products for domestic and export markets, positioning the company for profitable growth in FY27 despite near-term input cost pressures and global volatility.

JK Tyre & Industries develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes automotive tires, tubes, flaps, and retreads. The company sells its tires to vehicle manufacturers for fitment in original equipment and in replacement markets worldwide.

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