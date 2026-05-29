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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit declines 19.53% in the March 2026 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions standalone net profit declines 19.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 156.83 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Credit Solutions declined 19.53% to Rs 44.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 156.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2761.36% to Rs 422.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.96% to Rs 750.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 824.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales156.83171.87 -9 750.22824.07 -9 OPM %97.9394.05 -123.9558.32 - PBDT63.8376.91 -17 572.1837.89 1410 PBT62.5975.40 -17 567.1631.86 1680 NP44.7955.66 -20 422.0514.75 2761

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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