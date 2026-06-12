JM Financial Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.15% to Rs 93.24 croreNet profit of JM Financial Products reported to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 93.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.68% to Rs 101.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.23% to Rs 410.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 697.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales93.2473.91 26 410.00697.69 -41 OPM %82.9082.44 -83.6977.54 - PBDT33.57-0.46 LP 143.16233.02 -39 PBT31.55-2.90 LP 134.61223.20 -40 NP19.35-8.25 LP 101.50162.88 -38
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:04 AM IST