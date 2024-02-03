JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 239.59 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of JM Financial Products declined 9.19% to Rs 85.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 94.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 239.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 240.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.239.59240.7088.4388.09101.94121.8199.58119.6685.8694.55