Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 239.59 crore
Net profit of JM Financial Products declined 9.19% to Rs 85.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 94.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 239.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 240.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales239.59240.70 0 OPM %88.4388.09 -PBDT101.94121.81 -16 PBT99.58119.66 -17 NP85.8694.55 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Alok Industries receives credit ratings from CARE

Financial literacy will empower India's youth to realise their dreams, says leading BFSI expert Alok Bansal

Revolutionizing India's Financial Sector: Alok Bansal CEO of Visionet BPS on the Power of AI and ML

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

"Growing Influence of Generative AI Underscores the Critical Need for a Unified Regulatory Framework," says Leading BFSI Expert Alok Bansal

Allcargo Gati reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nuclear Power Corporation of India standalone net profit declines 5.92% in the December 2023 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 24.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Swati Projects consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon