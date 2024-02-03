JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 239.59 croreNet profit of JM Financial Products declined 9.19% to Rs 85.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 94.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 239.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 240.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales239.59240.70 0 OPM %88.4388.09 -PBDT101.94121.81 -16 PBT99.58119.66 -17 NP85.8694.55 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content