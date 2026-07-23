JM Financial Services standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.83% to Rs 336.80 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services rose 21.84% to Rs 20.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.83% to Rs 336.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 298.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.336.80298.5037.6235.4440.3731.1126.8121.0820.7016.99

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