JM Financial Services standalone net profit rises 46.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 355.91 croreNet profit of JM Financial Services rose 46.47% to Rs 38.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 355.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 301.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.79% to Rs 74.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1256.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1176.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales355.91301.44 18 1256.081176.21 7 OPM %41.5538.89 -37.6339.18 - PBDT64.6144.03 47 156.29162.72 -4 PBT51.1034.26 49 108.55123.51 -12 NP38.2026.08 46 74.1092.38 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST