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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JM Financial Services standalone net profit rises 46.47% in the March 2026 quarter

JM Financial Services standalone net profit rises 46.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 355.91 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Services rose 46.47% to Rs 38.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 355.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 301.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.79% to Rs 74.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.79% to Rs 1256.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1176.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales355.91301.44 18 1256.081176.21 7 OPM %41.5538.89 -37.6339.18 - PBDT64.6144.03 47 156.29162.72 -4 PBT51.1034.26 49 108.55123.51 -12 NP38.2026.08 46 74.1092.38 -20

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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