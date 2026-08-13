JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures rose 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.080.12-125.00-8.330.330.200.320.190.240.14

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