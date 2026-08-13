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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures rose 71.43% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.12 -33 OPM %-125.00-8.33 -PBDT0.330.20 65 PBT0.320.19 68 NP0.240.14 71

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST