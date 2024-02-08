Sensex (    %)
                        
JMG Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 86.11% to Rs 0.20 crore
Net profit of JMG Corporation reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 86.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.201.44 -86 OPM %40.00-11.11 -PBDT0.12-0.12 LP PBT0.12-0.12 LP NP0.12-0.12 LP
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

