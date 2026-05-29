JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 165.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.89% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 165.15% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.00% to Rs 7.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.17% to Rs 21.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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