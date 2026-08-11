JMJ Fintech standalone net profit rises 72.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net profit of JMJ Fintech rose 72.81% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.355.0768.0445.962.691.652.631.591.971.14

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