JNK India consolidated net profit rises 146.60% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 77.25% to Rs 338.44 croreNet profit of JNK India rose 146.60% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.25% to Rs 338.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 115.00% to Rs 64.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.73% to Rs 818.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.44190.94 77 818.55476.65 72 OPM %13.647.77 -11.238.98 - PBDT45.6524.05 90 94.0550.39 87 PBT42.6522.07 93 85.2244.06 93 NP32.6513.24 147 64.9530.21 115
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST