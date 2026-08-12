JNK India consolidated net profit rises 915.04% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 81.59% to Rs 179.96 croreNet profit of JNK India rose 915.04% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.59% to Rs 179.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales179.9699.10 82 OPM %8.843.33 -PBDT17.503.53 396 PBT14.641.98 639 NP11.471.13 915
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST