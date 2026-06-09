JNK India rallies after securing large order from overseas entity

JNK India surged 10.58% to Rs 463.70 after the company has received a large order from CC7 Emirates Engineering Solutions L.L.C., UAE for the supply of waste gas handling systems.

According to the companys classification, a large order is valued between Rs 100-300 crore.

The company was awarded an order of Incinerator package for design, engineering, manufacture, procurement and supply on FCA (Free Carrier) basis, assistance on per diem basis for erection, commissioning, and witness of performance tests for TAZIZ Salt Project, ADNOC, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Arvind Kamath, chairperson & whole time director, said, This export order marks an encouraging start to FY27 and reinforces our ability to compete successfully in international markets. The award is a testament to our strong engineering capabilities, manufacturing excellence, and proven execution credentials in delivering complex industrial solutions.

The order further strengthens JNK India's presence in the waste gas handling segment and expands our portfolio of specialized solutions for the global process industry. As industries worldwide continue to invest in environmental compliance, and process efficiency, we remain focused on leveraging our capabilities to pursue new opportunities across geographies and create long-term value for our stakeholders.

JNK India manufactures heating equipment such as process-fired heaters, reformers, and cracking furnaces required in process industries such as for oil and gas refineries, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. Over the years, the company diversified into flares and incinerator systems and has been developing capabilities in the renewable sector with green hydrogen.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 146.6% to Rs 32.65 crore on 77.25% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 338.44 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4FY25.

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