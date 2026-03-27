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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JNK India secures order from JNK Global

JNK India secures order from JNK Global

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
JNK India announced that the company has received a major order from JNK Global Co., Korea (JNK Global) on 27 March 2026 for providing support services and supplies to JNK Global for Cracker Furnace Package of a refinery project in India. As per the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 300 crore to Rs 600 crore.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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