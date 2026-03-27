JNK India secures order from JNK Global

JNK India announced that the company has received a major order from JNK Global Co., Korea (JNK Global) on 27 March 2026 for providing support services and supplies to JNK Global for Cracker Furnace Package of a refinery project in India. As per the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 300 crore to Rs 600 crore.

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