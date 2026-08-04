Jocil standalone net profit declines 2.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 253.06 crore

Net profit of Jocil declined 2.25% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 253.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 269.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.253.06269.941.491.394.344.192.902.972.172.22

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