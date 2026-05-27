Jocil standalone net profit rises 482.22% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 48.90% to Rs 265.26 croreNet profit of Jocil rose 482.22% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.90% to Rs 265.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 713.73% to Rs 8.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.58% to Rs 1043.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 865.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales265.26178.15 49 1043.71865.54 21 OPM %1.760.77 -1.480.61 - PBDT5.282.00 164 16.727.01 139 PBT3.840.58 562 11.421.34 752 NP2.620.45 482 8.301.02 714
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST