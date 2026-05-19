John Cockerill clocks PAT of Rs 7.4 crore in Q1 CY26

John Cockerill India has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.36 crore in Q1 CY26 as against a net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in Q1 CY25.

Revenue rose by 56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 344.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Total operating expenses for the period under review were Rs 339.60 crore, up 52.7% YoY. Interest outgo and depreciation charges for Q1 CY26 were Rs 7.04 crore (up 61.8% YoY) and Rs 3.28 crore (up 32.3% YoY), respectively.

Accordingly, the company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 6.36 crore in Q1 CY26 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 2.18 crore in Q1 CY25.

Current tax outgo for the March 2026 quarter was Rs 4.71crore, up 371% YoY. The company wrote back deferred tax charge worth Rs 5.70 crore in Q1 CY26.

John Cockerill India designs, manufactures, and installs cold-rolling mills, galvanising lines, colour-coating lines, tension levelling lines, skin-pass mills, acid regeneration plants, wet-flux lines, and pickling lines for ferrous and non-ferrous industries world-wide. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, in Maharashtra, and has global footprints across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.

The scrip declined 3.49% to currently trade at Rs 5465 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News