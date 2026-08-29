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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill India bags Rs 200-cr order from A1 Iron & Steel Tanzania

John Cockerill India bags Rs 200-cr order from A1 Iron & Steel Tanzania

Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

John Cockerill India secured an order worth approximately Rs 200 crore from A1 Iron & Steel Tanzania for steel processing equipment at its plant in Dodoma, Tanzania.

The order includes a push-pull pickling line, a 6-Hi single stand reversible cold rolling mill, a continuous galvanizing line, and an acid regeneration plant.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 10 months from August 2026. The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that the promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.

John Cockerill India, a subsidiary of Belgium-based John Cockerill SA, provides design, engineering, manufacturing and installation solutions for steel processing equipment and production lines used by ferrous and non-ferrous metal manufacturers globally.

 

On the financial front, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.36 crore in Q1 CY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in Q1 CY25. Revenue rose 56% year-on-year to Rs 344.52 crore during the quarter ended March 2026.

Shares of John Cockerill India rose 0.44% to settle at Rs 8,125.40 on Friday, 28 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST