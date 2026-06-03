John Cockerill India jumps after bagging Rs 1,250-1,300 crore JSW contract

John Cockerill India surged 6.99% to Rs 8,124.50 after the company announced a major order from JSW Vijayanagar Metallics with an aggregate contract value of approximately Rs 1,250 crore to Rs 1,300 crore.

The contract has been awarded to John Cockerill India (JCIL) and its wholly owned subsidiary, John Cockerill Metal International SA (JCMI), for the design, engineering, supply, supervision of erection and commissioning of two Annealing & Coating Lines (ACL 1 and ACL 2) and one Annealing & Pickling Line (APL) for JSW's CRNO project.

Under the contract, John Cockerill India's share is estimated at around Rs 550 crore, while JCMI's portion is valued at approximately EUR 30-35 million. The consortium portion, involving a furnace supplier group, is estimated at around Rs 400 crore.

The project is expected to be executed within 36 months from May 2026.

The company said the order has been awarded by domestic entity JSW Vijayanagar Metallics and does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.

John Cockerill India is a subsidiary of Belgium-based John Cockerill SA. The company specializes in the customised design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of steel processing equipment and production lines for ferrous and non-ferrous metal industries worldwide. Its key offerings include cold rolling mill complexes, galvanising lines, colour coating lines, tension levelling lines, skin pass mills, acid regeneration plants, wet flux lines and pickling lines used by steel and metal manufacturers.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.36 crore in Q1 CY26 as against a net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in Q1 CY25. Revenue rose by 56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 344.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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