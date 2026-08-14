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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

John Cockerill India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales rise 81.66% to Rs 149.18 crore

Net loss of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.66% to Rs 149.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales149.1882.12 82 OPM %-2.282.35 -PBDT-5.413.85 PL PBT-7.092.32 PL NP-4.581.72 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST