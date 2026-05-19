John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 161.76% to Rs 200.04 crore

Net profit of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 161.76% to Rs 200.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.200.0476.425.70-0.589.070.497.51-1.027.01-0.75

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