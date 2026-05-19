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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

John Cockerill India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 161.76% to Rs 200.04 crore

Net profit of John Cockerill India reported to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 161.76% to Rs 200.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales200.0476.42 162 OPM %5.70-0.58 -PBDT9.070.49 1751 PBT7.51-1.02 LP NP7.01-0.75 LP

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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