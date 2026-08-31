John Cockerill rises after bagging Rs 200-cr order from A1 Iron & Steel Tanzania
John Cockerill India rose 2.39% to Rs 8319.50 after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 200 crore from A1 Iron & Steel Tanzania for steel processing equipment at its plant in Dodoma, Tanzania.The order includes a push-pull pickling line, a 6-Hi single stand reversible cold rolling mill, a continuous galvanizing line, and an acid regeneration plant.
The project is scheduled to be executed within 10 months from August 2026. The company clarified that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction and that the promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity.
John Cockerill India, a subsidiary of Belgium-based John Cockerill SA, provides design, engineering, manufacturing and installation solutions for steel processing equipment and production lines used by ferrous and non-ferrous metal manufacturers globally.
On the financial front, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.36 crore in Q1 CY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in Q1 CY25. Revenue rose 56% year-on-year to Rs 344.52 crore during the quarter ended March 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 9:50 AM IST