John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 9.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 215.52 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 9.36% to Rs 45.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 215.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.73% to Rs 173.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 800.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 688.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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