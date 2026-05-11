John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 9.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 215.52 croreNet profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 9.36% to Rs 45.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 215.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.73% to Rs 173.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 800.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 688.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales215.52173.86 24 800.93688.48 16 OPM %61.0072.41 -65.6765.26 - PBDT62.9766.99 -6 247.27221.07 12 PBT61.4565.33 -6 240.75214.51 12 NP45.4341.54 9 173.39152.46 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST