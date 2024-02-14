Sales decline 9.55% to Rs 3.41 croreNet Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.55% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.413.77 -10 OPM %-3.52-1.06 -PBDT-0.01-0.04 75 PBT-0.15-0.25 40 NP-0.15-0.19 21
