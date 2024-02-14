Sales decline 9.55% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.55% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3.413.77-3.52-1.06-0.01-0.04-0.15-0.25-0.15-0.19