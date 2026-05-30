Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 294.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 9.91 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 294.29% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.46% to Rs 13.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.74% to Rs 40.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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