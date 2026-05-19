Jost's Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 541.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.05% to Rs 51.64 crore

Net profit of Jost's Engineering Company rose 541.92% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.05% to Rs 51.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.18% to Rs 30.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.76% to Rs 200.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 217.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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