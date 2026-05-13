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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSl Inds ends higher after reporting turnaround Q4 performace

JSl Inds ends higher after reporting turnaround Q4 performace

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

JSL Industries surged 11.09% to end at Rs 1,060 after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 119.46 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 18.76 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 28% YoY to Rs 17.28 crore in Q4 FY26.

The company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 1.19 crore in Q4 March 2026 compared wih pre-tax loss of Rs 0.18 crore in Q4 March 2025.

Total expenses climbed 22.48% to Rs 16.29 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 13.30 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 10.73 crore (up 35.82% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 2.45 crore (up 0.41% YoY) during the period under review.

 

For a full year, the companys standalone net profit tumbled 48.91% to Rs 3.29 crore on despite a 5.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 56.42 crore in FY26 over FY25.

JSL Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of various HT and LT products and operates a modern manufacturing facility at Village Mogar, near Anand, Gujarat. The facility is equipped with advanced plant and machinery and supported by a professionally trained workforce.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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