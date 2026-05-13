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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JSL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.99% to Rs 3.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 56.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.2913.50 28 56.4353.63 5 OPM %7.464.81 -7.357.33 - PBDT1.830.08 2188 5.758.90 -35 PBT1.50-0.24 LP 4.437.62 -42 NP1.19-0.19 LP 3.296.45 -49

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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