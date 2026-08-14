JSW Cement reports consolidated net profit of Rs 160.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.58% to Rs 1896.41 crore

Net profit of JSW Cement reported to Rs 160.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1356.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 1896.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1559.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1896.411559.8215.7420.69287.70242.67190.16164.74160.64-1356.17

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