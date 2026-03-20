JSW Cement rises after commissioning Nagaur cement plant
JSW Cement rose 2.05% to Rs 117.15 after the company commissioned its greenfield integrated cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan, marking its entry into North India.The plant comprises a 3.30 MTPA clinkerization unit and a 2.50 MTPA grinding unit. With this, total grinding capacity stands at 24.1 MTPA, while clinker capacity (including JV) is at 9.74 MTPA.
An additional 1 MTPA grinding unit is under construction at the site. The project has been funded through a mix of equity and long-term debt, including Rs 800 crore from fresh issue proceeds.
JSW Cement is a part of the JSW Group. The companys product portfolio consists of blended cement (including portland slag cement, portland pozzolana cement, and portland composite cement), GGBS, ordinary portland cement, clinker, and a range of allied cementitious products such as ready-mix concrete, screened slag, construction chemicals, and waterproofing compounds.
The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 130.62 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a loss of Rs 80.22 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales rose 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,621.22 crore.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:16 PM IST