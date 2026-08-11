JSW Dulux consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.02% to Rs 965.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Dulux declined 12.42% to Rs 79.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.02% to Rs 965.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 995.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.965.00995.1011.9313.52138.10140.80117.70122.5079.7091.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News