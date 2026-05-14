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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Dulux records 16% YoY growth in Q4 PAT to Rs 125.7 crore

JSW Dulux records 16% YoY growth in Q4 PAT to Rs 125.7 crore

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

JSW Dulux has reported 16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.7 crore despite a 12.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 883.3 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review were Rs 780.7 crore, down 11.2% YoY.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 169.7 crore, up by 23.3 % from Rs 137.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit of Rs 1,973.8 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 432.9 crore registered in FY25. Revenue from operations for the period under review was Rs 3,599.2 crore, down 11.6% YoY.

 

In the year ended on 31 March 2026, the company had recorded an exceptional item of Rs 1,845.9 crore. This was primarily on account of a profit earned from slump sale of the Powder Coatings division and the International Research Center division.

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Rajiv Rajgopal, joint managing director and CEO, JSW Dulux, said: In Q4 FY2025-26, overall demand conditions improved and the market saw a demand uptick across verticals.

In March 2026, given the geopolitical situation, raw material prices increased sharply. Subsequently, calibrated price increases were taken in our business verticals. We delivered a strong finish to the year with robust 23% volume growth and 6.2% revenue growth in our retained business.

In Industrial Paints, we achieved double-digit growth. In Decorative Paints, we corrected price premiums in core brands in Q3 and Q4 FY2025-26 which led to strong rebound in volume growth.

While continuing to redeploy royalty savings from Decorative Paints towards marketing and promotions, we sustained our double-digit profitability.

"Stepping into FY2026-27, we remain attentive to evolving geopolitical developments and are taking further pricing actions to mitigate the impact of raw material cost pressures and forex volatility across business verticals, the MD further stated.

JSW Dulux is a leading decorative paints and coatings company in India. Its portfolio of global brands, including Dulux, International and Sikkens, is trusted by millions of customers and families for more than seven decades.

The scrip fell 1.77% to currently trade at Rs 2925.40 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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