JSW Energy commissions 250 MW renewable energy capacity

JSW Energy has successfully commissioned ~250 MW of renewable energy capacity (130 MW of Wind, 69.4 MW of Solar and 50 MW of Tidong Hydro Plant) since April'26. With this, the total installed capacity stands at 13.7 GW.

Post-acquisition in January'26, Tidong Unit-I has been commissioned in a record turnaround time, underscoring the Company's strong execution capabilities and ability to seamlessly integrate acquired assets. This positions us well to capitalise on the ongoing hydro season. Further, the balance two units of Tidong Hydro Plant are expected to be commissioned by June'26.

The share of renewables in the overall capacity stands at 59% constituting wind capacities & solar capacities (including hybrid component) at 3,924 MW and 2,440 MW respectively, and hydro capacity at 1,681 MW.